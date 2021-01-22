Judge Upholds Food License Suspension for Iron Pig Smokehouse

A judge upheld the food license suspension for the Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord.

The judge says the restaurant poses an imminent threat to public health, safety, and welfare by refusing to follow the state’s COVID-19 safety procedures.

The Iron Pig has continued to offer dine-in service, seated patrons less than six feet apart, and hasn’t required staff or customers to wear face masks inside.

The judge found that the restaurant understood the state requirements, and they have 60 days to appeal the decision.