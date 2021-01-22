Johnson and Johnson Plans to Make 100 Million COVID-19 Vaccines by April

Johnson and Johnson plans on making 100 million coronavirus vaccines by April if their clinical trial works out.

Right now, the company is conducting a large scale trial to ensure the vaccine is safe and effective.

The nation’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says Johnson and Johnson is very close to seeking emergency authorization from the FDA.

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine requires a single dose and doesn’t need to be stored in cold temperatures.