Healthy Living: HIPEC Keeps Buff Bob Building

Peritoneal cancer is cancer that develops in the thin layer of tissue that covers the abdomen on surfaces of organs, like the appendix, stomach, or intestines.

In Healthy Living, we introduce you to one man who says he owes his survival not only to his surgeon, but in a rare coincidence, a colleague who knew exactly what to look for.

Doctors say peritoneal cancer is often confused with stomach cancer or intestinal cancer, but is not the same thing.

The symptoms of peritoneal cancer and ovarian cancer are very similar because the ovaries are made up of the same type of cells that line the abdominal cavity.