Gov. Whitmer to Give Update on Pandemic Response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to address the state on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

She and the state health department will be giving an update on Michigan’s strategy for combating the coronavirus.

Like all other state addresses on COVID-19, Northern Michigan’s News Leader will be live streaming Gov. Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

You can watch it on T.V. with 9&10 News or find it on 9&10 Plus, where we stream all of our bonus content with the mobile VUit app.