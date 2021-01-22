Gov. Whitmer Announces Plan to Resume Indoor Dining February 1st

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the state hoped to be able to resume indoor dining by the start of next month.

Friday, she solidified those plans.

Opening then closing, indoors then pushed back out, the restaurant industry has been one of the most impacted by restrictions put in place by Governor Whitmer’s administration.

“People across the state, they have been hurting,” said Gov. Whitmer, “It has been a long, tough year.”

Now they again have a set date to serve food and drinks indoors, February 1.

With several precautions in place.

“There’s a reason to feel good and optimistic,” said Whitmer, “We know what works.”

This will also include concessions at stadiums, theaters and entertainment centers like bowling alleys. Masks must be worn when not actively eating, no more than six people allowed at a table and those tables must be six feet apart.

“Including a 25% capacity limit and a curfew of 10 PM,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Whitmer also announced a new certification program to notify customers which restaurants have complied with the precautions. Her supplemental budget proposal to the Legislature includes funding that can help businesses make changes.

“To reimburse restaurants that choose to go through a program to update their ventilation systems,” said Whitmer.

The new epidemic order lasts until February 21st and then the next step will be taken.

“Our goal is to make sure that we don’t have to take another pause in this space,” said Whitmer.

The numbers will dictate whether the state continues to open or slides back.

“It is totally within our capability to do this safely,” said Whitmer, “Then be able to be in a position to actually expand more. That’s the goal.”