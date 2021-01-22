Farmers Market & Socially Distanced Winter Events at Village at Grand Traverse Commons

It’s the time of year when the holidays are long over and spring isn’t quite around the corner. That’s why the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City has their Winter Farmers Market every Saturday through April from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Area farmers and vendors have socially distanced booths set up with their products and everyone is required to wear a mask. Everything from fresh produce, baked goods, sweet treats, and even culinary cooking sauces and spices are on the rundown.

Besides the farmers market, people can also register for private guided tours through the Village grounds, for small intimate groups. Staff with the Village at Grand Traverse Commons also encourage people to order food and drinks from the area businesses and sit outside near designated fire pits.

For more details on all of the winter events going on with the Village and for more information about the farmers market click here.