Wray to Stay on as FBI Director

President Joe Biden plans to keep FBI Director Christopher Wray in his post.

Wray has more than six years remaining in his term.

During his transition, President Biden signaled his plan to keep the bureau’s leader on board if he wasn’t fired first by President Trump.

Wray faced criticism from the former president on a number of issues.

Currently, Wray’s team of federal investigators say they’re chasing thousands of leads to prosecute people involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.