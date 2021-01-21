Wisconsin Man Charged for Ramming into MSP Patrol Vehicle in Missaukee County

Michigan State Police says Jonah Vaughn of Wisconsin was formally charged on Thursday with assaulting and resisting an officer, fleeing and eluding and unlawful driving away of a vehicle.

It started last Wednesday when a trooper and a fugitive team stopped an older pickup truck in McBain.

The driver was asked to exit the truck and talk to the fugitive team.

A trooper was attempting to identify the passenger, but he refused, slid into the driver’s seat and drove off, ramming into the patrol vehicle.

He was identified as Vaughn.

Troopers found him the next morning on a UTV and after another chase and struggle with a K-9, they were able to arrest him.

He’s expected back in court next month.