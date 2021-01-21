Understanding Racial Justice with Title Track

Racial inequities were really brought to the forefront of the national conversation last year.

Northern Michigan nonprofit Title Track has been working with people for years to help them understand racial justice.

They are hosting an upcoming virtual workshop on understanding racial justice. The five-week course is aimed to help people lean into the racial justice movement.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to the nonprofit’s co-founder about the course. Watch the video above to see their conversation.

To learn more about Title Track’s understanding racial justice course, click here.