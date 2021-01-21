Treetops Thursday: Thrifty Thursdays & Planning Your Ski Trip

Everyday is a great day to hit the slopes at Treetops Resort, but on Thursdays you can get a pretty great deal.

It’s Thirfty Thursdays at Treetops!

Every Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, lift tickets, rental and group lessons are only $15 each.

Whether you or your kids have been thinking about learning to ski or if you just like saving money, Thifty Thursdays at Treetops Resort is the place to be.

This year they have switched up how skiers and snowboarders obtain their gear, lift tickets, and lessons. They suggest planning ahead to ensure your visit to Treetops is perfect.