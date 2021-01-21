Top Federal Prosecutor in Eastern Michigan Stepping Down from Post

The top federal prosecutor in Eastern Michigan is stepping down, making his interim replacement the first Muslim U.S. Attorney in American history.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider is resigning after three years prosecuting federal crimes in more than 30 counties in Michigan.

Schneider was appointment by the U.S. Department of Justice and then nominated by President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors resigning from their post is common when a new president from a different political party is elected.

Saima Mohsin will become Acting U.S. Attorney for Eastern Michigan.