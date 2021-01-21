Tokyo Olympic Games Still a Go in July

The International Olympic Committee insists there is “no Plan B” for the postponed Tokyo Games.

The IOC president is reaffirming that the event will be held as scheduled, beginning on July 23.

Saturday marks six months until the postponed games are due to begin.

The comments come in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan.

On Wednesday, Japan signed a contract to buy enough of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to cover over half of its population this year.