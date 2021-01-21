State Police Seek to Identify Gun Thief

Michigan State Police need your help finding a person who stole guns out of a car in Otsego County.

Troopers are looking for the man in these photos.

Troopers say the man stole the guns out of the car in Bagley Township while it was sitting in a driveway on Oakwood Avenue.

State police say the break-in happened last Thursday around 4:50 a.m. and was caught on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.

Troopers say a Glock .45 caliber pistol and a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol were stolen from the vehicle.

If you know who the man is, call the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.