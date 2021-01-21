MTM On The Road: Outdoor Winter Fun at Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing

Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing in Leelanau County is home to the largest tubing hill without designated lanes in Michigan.

It’s a great place to bring the family for some outdoor winter fun.

Before heading over there, be sure to make a reservation!

Once you’ve finished your day of tubing, you can enjoy some pizza, drinks and even s’mores with the family!

Timberlee is being sure to keep all their guests and employees safe with their COVID-19 restrictions.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are heading down the hill to show us what it’s all about.