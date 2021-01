Michiganders to See 15% Increase in Food Assistance Benefits

Michiganders who use food assistance will see a 15% increase in benefits by the end of the month.

The 15% increase will be automatically added to Bridge Cards and is in addition to benefits received earlier this month.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says no Michigander should worry about how they will put food on the table, especially during a pandemic.

The 15% percent increase in SNAP benefits is for six months and is set to end in June.