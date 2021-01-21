Michigan Man Charged with Assaulting U.S. Capitol Police with Hockey Stick

A second Michigan man has been charged with taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Michael Foy of Wixom is charged with five crimes, including assault and obstruction of law enforcement.

Foy was seen in a video on YouTube hitting police officers with a hockey stick and then investigators say he crawled through a broken window at the capitol.

The FBI says the YouTube video and a Facebook page helped them identify Foy.

He will stay in custody until a hearing on Monday.