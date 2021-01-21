Hook & Hunting: Michigan DNR Grant Looks to Improve Deer Habitat

A Michigan DNR grant is encouraging private land owners in six northern lower peninsula counties to improve deer habitat. These counties are Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Montmorency, Oscoda, and Presque Isle.

These private owners can request a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $15,000 for their project. It aims at increasing partnerships between sportsmen’s organization and increase the availability of deer. It’s also meant to address bovine tuberculosis which has been found in all six counties have reported cases of bovine tuberculosis and that’s another focus of this grant program.

“We have bovine tuberculosis in those counties and so we want to make sure that it goes hand in hand with eradicating bovine tuberculosis so things like harvesting more antlerless deer than antler, having those animals tested, keeping track of how many deer you’re seeing throughout the season, etc,” said DNR Deer Program Biologist, Ashley Autenrieth.

For more information on the grant, visit the Michigan DNR website. The application deadline is February 28.