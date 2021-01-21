Biden Signs First Executive Actions as President, Re-Joins Paris Climate Agreement

President Joe Biden begins his first full day in office as the country’s 46th president.

He’s calling for unity as he starts his term and says he will be a president for all Americans.

President Biden says former President Trump left him a letter, as is tradition. He didn’t go into details other than saying it was “very generous.”

Biden is already taking action in the Oval Office. He signed 15 executive actions and two agency actions on Wednesday. The president says some of the actions help change the course of the coronavirus crisis; one of them being a nationwide mandate requiring masks on federal property.

He also reversed some of former President Trump’s actions, including stopping the construction of the border wall.

And Biden is focused on combating climate change. One of his first steps in doing so was signing an order to re-join the Paris Climate Agreement.

Now Democrats have officially taken over power in the executive and legislative branches of government.

The first ever female Vice President Kamala Harris gave the Oath of Office to three Democratic Senators Wednesday. Including the two Democrats from Georgia who changed the balance of power in the Senate, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.