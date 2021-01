Beagles Rescued From Chinese Research Labs

More than a dozen beagles rescued from Chinese research labs have arrived safely in California.

The pups will get a new chance at life after being rescued by the Beagles Freedom Project.

The project has been rescuing dogs and other animals from laboratory experiments and abuse situations around the world since 2010.

The nonprofit is in the process of finding foster homes for every pup before they find their forever homes.