Attorney General Dana Nessel Joins Federal Lawsuit to Protect Tipped Workers

Quinton Zuk,

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a federal lawsuit to protect tipped workers.

She joined a coalition of other attorneys general on Tuesday.

The suit is to stop an effort by the Trump Administration that would allow employers to withhold tips from their employees.

The coalition argues that restaurants are already struggling through the pandemic and it’s up to the federal government to provide relief not the workers.

Coronavirus

