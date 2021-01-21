Another 900,000 Americans File for Unemployment Benefits

The job crisis soared last week as 900,000 Americans field for unemployment benefits for the first time.

The number is down slightly from the prior week when claims rose to 926,000, but there hasn’t been any real improvement for months.

Millions of Americans still need government assistance to make ends meet.

The Department of Labor says nearly 424,000 Americans applied for pandemic unemployment assistance.

Added together, first-time claims totaled 1.4 million last week.