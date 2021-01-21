Amazon Offers Help to President Biden’s Team with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Amazon says it’s ready to help President Joe Biden get 100 million Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 in his first 100 days in office, but it comes with a cost.

In return, the online retailer is asking for its 800,000 employees to be moved up on the priority list to get the vaccine.

Amazon says more than 19,000 of its frontline employees have tested positive or presumed positive for the virus.

The exact details on how Amazon can help with the mass vaccination are unclear. There has also been no response yet from President Biden and his coronavirus team.