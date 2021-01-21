3 Dead After National Guard Helicopter Crashed in New York

Three soldiers are now dead after a U.S. National Guard Helicopter crashed in upstate New York.

Authorities say the crash happened Wednesday about 20 miles south of Rochester.

Investigators are working to determine why the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter crashed.

New York’s Division of Military and Naval Affairs says the crew was on a routine training mission.

They also said the soldiers were assigned to first battalion’s C-company in the 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.