Upper Peninsula Man Arrested in U.S. Capitol Riot Investigation

The FBI has arrested an Upper Peninsula man accused of joining in on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Agents had a warrant to search Karl Dresch’s car after he made social media posts releated to the assault on the Capitol, including selfies and a post that said, “I love masks now,” in reference to tear gas.

Dresch’s car was seized Tuesday night in Calumet in Houghton County and was in court Wednesday.