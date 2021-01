Two Teens Confess to Damages at Stanwood Elementary School

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says two teenage boys were responsible for the break-ins at Stanwood Elementary School on Halloween night.

After they collected evidence and conducted interviews, detectives say they have confessions from a 14-year-old Stanwood boys and a 15-year-old Morley boy.

Investigators say the two caused $57,000 worth of repairs and clean-up costs.

The investigation was turned over to the prosecutor’s office.