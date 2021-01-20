Surgeon General Jerome Adams to Resign at President Biden’s Request

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he has been asked to resign by President Joe Biden’s team.

President Biden announced in December that he would nominate Dr. Vivek Murthy to be the next Surgeon General.

Murthy held the position during the Obama Administration.

Until Murthy is confirmed by the Senate, President Biden will name an interim Surgeon General.

 

