Surgeon General Jerome Adams to Resign at President Biden’s Request

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he has been asked to resign by President Joe Biden’s team.

President Biden announced in December that he would nominate Dr. Vivek Murthy to be the next Surgeon General.

I’ve been asked by the Biden team to step down as Surgeon General. Its been the honor of my life to serve this Nation, and I will do all I can to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve and maintain health. See my full statement at: https://t.co/pCkbpealt8 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) January 20, 2021

Murthy held the position during the Obama Administration.

Until Murthy is confirmed by the Senate, President Biden will name an interim Surgeon General.