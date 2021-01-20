President Trump Issues 73 Pardons, Commutes Sentence for ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

In the late hours of his last full day in office, President Trump issued 73 pardons.

Some of the pardons include his former Chief of Staff Steve Bannon and rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

President Trump also commuted sentences of 70 people, including ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick, age 50, had served only seven of his 28-year sentence for corruption. His conviction in 2013 was for racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says Kilpatrick’s early release was undeserved for “a notorious and unrepentant criminal.”

Schneider told the Detroit Free Press “My position on the disgraced former mayor of Detroit has not changed. Kwame Kilpatrick has earned every day he served in federal prison for the horrible crimes he committed against the people of Detroit.”