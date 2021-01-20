President Trump Departs Washington, D.C For Florida

The Trump administration is officially coming to a close.

President Trump is expected to leave the White House Wednesday morning and head to Palm Beach, Florida.

He is preparing to board Air Force One for the last time as president.

President Trump also released a taped farewell message on Tuesday in which he said, “We did what we came here to do and so much more. This week we inaugurate a new Administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did come forward saying he blames President Trump for inciting the riot at the Capitol. McConnell says President Trump and others provoked the crowd in an effort to stop Congress from counting the votes of the Electoral College.