Northwestern Michigan College Brings Back Business Development Certificate

The pandemic has slowed down a lot of things, but not the demand or desire to start small businesses.

Starting in February, entrepreneurs can get help and a leg up on success!

Northwestern Michigan College has partnered with the Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center to bring back a program for the Business Development Certificate.

The program consists of 8 core courses and 4 electives and is open to both current business owners and those still looking to start a business.

The first class is free.

“It’s really a program that connects you with resources. So if you’re nervous, if you’re thinking ‘do I want to start my own business?’ or if you started your own business and you’re just unsure; if you have all the knowledge you need to make it work, this is a great way to find that out,” said Elizabeth Sonnabend, Program Manager.

For those interested in taking these courses, click here.