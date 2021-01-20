Northwest Food Coalition Receives $100K Donation to Support Food Pantries, Local Farmers

Pantries in northwest Michigan are working to not only get food, but fresh food.

The Northwest Food Coalition received a donation from the Herrington-Fitch Foundation in the amount of $100,000.

This is going towards the Farm2Neighbor program which purchases locally grown foods to support local farmers.

They distribute this food to over 40 pantries and 14 meal sites in their six county area.

“What that’s going to mean to our local pantries is instead of just giving someone a can of food, even though we try to make sure everything is as healthy as possible, fresh fruits and vegetables make a big difference,” said Val Stone, Coordinator of Northwest Food Coalition.

