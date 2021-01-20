MTM On The Road: Petoskey Restaurant Group Gets Innovative To Continue Serving Customers

Restaurants throughout the state have had to get creative with how to serve their customers and communities.

Wineguys Restaurant Group out of Petoskey owns a few restaurants including Roast and Toast, Palette Bistro and City Park Grill.

They have implemented some new things in their restaurants to encourage people to still order their favorites!

Roast and Toast can have your coffee ready for you before you even walk in the door.

Their restaurants are also featuring to-go options with family style take out.

Palette Bistro even has some heated igloos for you to enjoy their food outdoors.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us around these different restaurants and telling us the different ways you can enjoy them.