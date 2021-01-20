Michigan Officials Report New 2,031 COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 2,031 new cases of the coronavirus and 40 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 542,146 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 13,905 COVID-19 deaths.

As of January 15, 442,408 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

