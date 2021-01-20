Michigan Attorney General Issues Warning to Read Fine Print Before Registering with Online Gaming Sites

Following the Michigan Gaming Control Board’s authorization of online sports betting and gaming on Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging people to read the fine print before signing up.

Advertisements promoting internet gaming and betting websites have been popping up in the past several weeks offering free play of site credits for signing up, but these incentives have strings attached, like investing a certain amount of money before a player receives site credit.

“Authorization of these programs is very recent, and I urge anyone who is interested in registering to carefully read and understand the terms and conditions related to the promotional packages being offered so that you are not confused about what might be expected,” Nessel said in a statement. “In some instances, site users may be required to spend or deposit a certain amount of money into an account before receiving their free play credits, and users should make themselves aware of such conditions so they are not taken off guard.”