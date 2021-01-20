Ludington Man Arrested After Making Threatening Calls to 911

A Ludington man is in the Mason County Jail after making threatening comments in more than a dozen 911 calls.

The Mason County sheriff says on Tuesday deputies responded to several threatening calls being made to officials at the Mason County Courthouse. At the same time, the Mason-Oceana 911 center received 26 calls from a man making vulgar and threatening comments.

Both instances were linked to the same number.

Deputies found the suspect walking on Dennis Road. He was arrested and faces charges of misuse of a 911 communication line and threats to a government building.