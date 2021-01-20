Joe Biden Sworn in as 46th U.S. President

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.

President Biden is getting right to work on his first day in office.

The Biden-Harris Administration says the president will be signing more than a dozen executive orders.

These orders include a mask mandate of federal properties, rejoining the Paris Accord and halting the country’s departure from the World Health Organization.

President Biden is also ending the travel ban on some Muslin-majority countries and putting a stop to funding the border wall. He also plans to extend the half on evictions and foreclosures and will extend the pause on student loan payments until at leas the end of September.

President Biden is also introducing an immigration reform bill.

The bill will address millions of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., boost border technology and target the root of the cause of migration.

The will be titled the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, and gives an immediate way to citizenship for farm workers, DACA recipients and temporary protected status holders.

It also includes a plan for undocumented immigrants to apply for green cards if they pass a background check and pay taxes.