Impact of President Biden’s Day One Executive Orders

After the initial inauguration ceremonies, President Joe Biden is wasting no time utilizing his newly earned powers.

In his first day, President Biden is expected to sign up to 17 executive orders.

Many of the orders are rescinding actions done by former President Donald Trump.

“It does have the power of law,” said Michael McDaniel, associate dean at WMU Cooley Law School.

President Biden, like every candidate, made a lot of campaign promises and on Day 1, he’s checked some off.

“They wanted to be very clear to all the people, not just their constituents, that they are ready to go,” said McDaniel.

Extending the student loan payment pause, ending travel bans and rejoining the Paris Climate Accord are a few of Biden’s Day 1 plans.

“Executive orders take immediate effect,” said McDaniel, “Once it has been signed, sealed and delivered.”

That common phrase has a legal definition in this case. The orders have to signed by the president, pressed with the Great Seal and delivered to the National Registry. A process much faster than a bill in Congress but if Congress were to act, it can supersede the executive order.

“You cannot have an executive order directly contradicting Congress,” said McDaniel.

If Congress were to vote an executive order in to law, a future president wouldn’t be able to change it with a simple executive order.

“They can focus on this issue,” said McDaniel, “So we don’t have to go this whole route, going back-and-forth every four or eight years.”

As his term moves forward, the fact that President Biden and the Democrats have control of both chambers of Congress, there may not be a need for as many executive orders as presidents in the past.