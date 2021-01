Healthy Living: Breaking The Cycle

There are more than 2 million people in U.S. prisons right now.

4.5 million people are on parole.

Once a person is released, 68% will be back behind bars within three years.

If you’re thinking “not my problem.” think again. Taxpayers spend $130 billion on jails, courts, community supervision and job loss.

Now, one woman is using her 25 years of experience in the tech industry to help break the prison cycle.

Whitney Amann has the details in Healthy Living.