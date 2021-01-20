Health & Fitness Benefits with Grand Traverse Resort Trial Membership

If you’re looking for a way to get mentally and physically healthy in 2021, Grand Traverse Resort & Spa has a unique trial membership for people to check out.

The resort is inviting people to sign up by January 31st and get 30 days to experience their health and fitness club. Everything from cardio and weight rooms, plus indoor pools, hot tubs, and indoor and outdoor tennis courts are included in the trial membership.

People will also receive discounts on spa treatments, golf, and dining.

For more details click here to view the complete package involved with the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa trial membership available through January 31st.