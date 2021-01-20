Enhancing Mental Wellness with Spa Grand Traverse’ Private Spa Experience

Part of making sure you are mentally healthy goes back to our physical overall well-being. That’s why Spa Grand Traverse with Grand Traverse Resort has created a unique experience for people who want to remain socially distanced during the pandemic, but still want to have a special spa treatment.

Spa staff have created what they’re calling a private spa experience for small, intimate groups, even just two people. The guests can come into Spa Grand Traverse after hours and receive a massage, wine, and champagne as well as a gift bag. You are also able to use the pool and hot tub while you’re there.

Guests are just asked to call ahead at least 48-hours in advance to reserve the private experience.

To see how the treatment will work and what to expect click on the video posted above for more details.

You can also click here for the Spa Grand Traverse website.