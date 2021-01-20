Cooking with Chef Hermann: Pastry Wrapped Baked Brie with Apricot Syrup

Pastry Wrapped Baked Brie with Apricot Syrup

1 sheet puff pastry

Brie- 4” wheel

2 dried apricot

1 egg beaten

2 apricots soaked in brandy

¼ cup of pistachios

Peel and slice apricots and place in 1 cup of water with 1 cup of sugar. Let boil until the liquid is thick. Strain and cool.

Prick the thawed pastry sheet all over with a fork, arrange the silvers of apricot in the center. Rub a small amount of olive oil into the brie and place over the apricots in the center of the pastry sheet. Arrange the Pour a small amount of syrup onto the brie and wrap the dough around it. Flip the pastry and brush with the egg wash.

Bake in 400 even until golden brown. About 20 minutes. Serve with drizzle of apricot syrup and toasted, salted pistachios.