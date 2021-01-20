Chippewa Co. Health Department to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at LSSU

The Chippewa County Health Department announced Wednesday that the amount of COVID-19 vaccine it is being allocated will allow for additional vaccine clinics.

A large vaccination clinic will be held on Friday at Lake Superior State in an effort to vaccinate those who have been on a waitlist for several weeks. This is a closed clinic.

The health department is currently working through 800 phone and online appointment requests. That number is down from 1,500 when registration opened the first week of January.

Future appointments for those ages 65 and older can be scheduled at CCHD’s website or by calling 906-635-3572.