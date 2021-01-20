Celebrating ‘National Cheese Lovers Day’ with Savory Vegan Dishes & Recipes

When you think of cheese you might automatically think of dairy-cheese, but there’s another side to the story. That’s where plant-based dishes are becoming the big cheese.

CEO and chef of Rad.ish Street Food in Traverse City, Lisa Moberly shows us what goes into the plant-based and nut cheeses and how to incorporate them into your daily recipes.

To see what Lisa has in store, the step by step recipes and how you can prepare these dishes at home, check out the video posted above.

For a direct link to Rad.ish Street Food click here.