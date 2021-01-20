Biden to Be Sworn Into Office, Presidential Inauguration Coverage with 9&10

President-Elect Joe Biden will be the sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

The inauguration will be very different compared to years past. The national mall in Washington, D.C. will be mostly empty because of security concerns after the riot at the capitol.

At least a dozen of the 25,000 National Guard members working the inauguration have been pulled from duty.

Two of the members who were pulled have a history of making extremist statements.

And President Trump will not attend Wednesday’s ceremony but Vice-President Mike Pence plans to be there.

During the inauguration, Biden will give a speech focused on unity. After the ceremony Biden is expected to sign multiple executive orders, reversing some of President Trump’s policies.

Within his first 100 days in office, Biden’s goal is to have 100 million vaccinated against COVID-19.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris stopped by the Lincoln Memorial Thursday nigt to pay their respects to the more than 400,000 Americans who lost their lives to the coronavirus.

During the tribute, Biden said, “It’s hard sometimes to remember, but that’s how we heal, and it’s important to do that as a nation.”

And Harris said we are at the dawn of a new era for America.