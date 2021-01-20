Adopt-A-Pet: Gunner

Gunner is a beagle/dachshund mix that is currently looking for a ‘fur-ever family’. Since he is a little on the grumpy side, this little guy would do best in a home with no children, cats, or other dogs.

He’s basically looking for a buddy, and, from the looks of him, someone to chill on the couch with and binge-watch movies. Maybe some snacks… he looks like a snacker.



If you think he’s the right fit for you, contact the Great Lakes Humane Society at 231-846-8293 or greatlakeshumane@gmail.com.