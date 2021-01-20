$3.4 Million Grant Will Add Jobs in Chippewa County

The U.S. Economic Development Administration is helping in the manufacturing industry in the upper peninsula. A $3.4 million dollar grant will add more jobs in Chippewa County.

The grant was given to the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation for a 20,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Kincheloe. President of the EDC, Chris Olson says the new facility will be a huge asset for its Air and Industrial Park. “Right now we have one committed tenant who does a wood products business, but we’re also looking for other–it’s going to be a multi-tenant facility,” he said. “So, we could have metal manufacturing or anything that would facilitate the use of a rail.”

The EDC will match the grant with $842,310 in local funds. The project will go along with the recent expansion of the Foreign Trade Zone to all of Chippewa County.