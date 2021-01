2 Dead in Madrid Explosion, Several Injured

Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after an explosion in Madrid on Wednesday.

Officials say the explosion was caused by a gas leak inside a building on Toledo Street in Spain’s capital.

Smoke could be seen coming from a six-story building, and debris scattered throughout the street near the city center.

The Madrid general vicar says one person linked to the Catholic church inside part of the building is still missing.