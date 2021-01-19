WATCH NOW: Farewell Address of President Donald Trump

On Tuesday afternoon, The White House posted President Trump’s farewell address to YouTube.

The president celebrated his administration’s achievements on his last full day as president ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

This comes just one day after First Lady Melania Trump posted a message as well.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” Trump said.

President Trump will not be at the ceremonial swearing in of Biden on Wednesday and will depart the White House at 8 a.m.

“Four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit, and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens. We did what we came here to do—and so much more.” President Trump’s Farewell Address: https://t.co/bW2jFTngy5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2021