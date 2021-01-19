WATCH LIVE: Biden Harris Inauguration, Expert Analysis on 9&10 Plus

Northern Michigan’s News Leader is working to bring you full, in-depth coverage of Inauguration Day.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-president elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in around noon on Wednesday.

Watch it live on 9&10 Plus, where we livestream all of our bonus content with the free VUit mobile app.

Then join us at 2 p.m. on 9&10 Plus for expert analysis from two professors at Central Michigan University.

And, of course, we’ll keep you updated at noon, 5, 6, 10 and 11 on 9&10 News and Local 32.