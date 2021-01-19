U.S. Surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 Deaths

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has officially surpassed 400,000.

The milestone comes almost exactly one year to the date that the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in the U.S.

According to the Associated Press, the coronavirus has killed nearly as many Americans who die annually from strokes, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined.

It is likely the death toll will surpass the number of Americans killed in World War II by the end of the week.