Twenty-One Shipments of COVID-19 Vaccine Shipped to Michigan Impacted by Temperature Issues

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that 21 shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that shipped on Sunday, Jan. 17 had a temperature reported as going out of range and getting too cold.

The vaccine’s distributor, McKesson, notified the state and is currently investigating the situation. McKesson is shipping out replacement doses for those compromised, the majority of which were sent on Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. McKesson held back in additional six shipments to ensure that there were no issues with the vaccine which may delay scheduled vaccinations at those six vaccine provider sites.

“We are committed to accelerating vaccine delivery as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders over age 16 as quickly as possible with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health in a statement. “Although it is unfortunate that this vaccine will not be able to be used, we are pleased that the safeguards put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine worked. This is the first report of vaccine potentially being compromised during shipment in Michigan and we are working quickly with the distributor to have replacement vaccine shipped out.”